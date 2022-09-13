TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A homeless man is accused of sexually battering a woman at a park in Winter Haven last month, authorities said.

Deputies arrested Frederick Duchin, 58, Sunday on an unrelated drug charge and noticed he resembled a composite sketch of the suspect in an Aug. 27 attack at Trailhead Park. Deputies said the victim looked at a photo lineup and identified Duchin as her attacker.

When interviewed by detectives, he allegedly admitted to seeing the woman at the park on two separate occasions.

Duchin remains at the Polk County Jail, where he is being held on charges of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and possession/use narcotic paraphernalia.