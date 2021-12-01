Man accused of firing 15 shots at Polk County woman day after breakup to make first court appearance

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of firing 15 shots at a Polk County woman who broke up with him a day earlier is expected to make his first appearance in court.

Police say a vehicle carrying three victims was returning home from a store when the occupants noticed Niccarro De’Voughn Terrell Garcia waiting for them in their home’s driveway. At that time the victims told police Garcia walked around his gold SUV and began firing more than a dozen shots into their vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver was shot in his left forearm while a front seat passenger was shot in the right pelvis area. A third passenger sitting in the back was not injured.

An affidavit alleges Garcia then got in his SUV and fled the scene. Police said they found approximately fifteen shell casings lying in the middle of the roadway.

One of the victims, whose name was not revealed, told police she had been seeing Garcia during a rough patch with her husband, who was also in the car at the time of the shooting. The victim added that she had just broken up with Garcia the day before the shooting.

Garcia faces three counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of shooting into a vehicle, and one count discharging firearm in residential area.

Police did not reveal a motive for the shooting.