Man accused of exposing himself to women, masturbating while driving in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Avon Park man is accused of exposing himself and masturbating while driving in Polk County earlier this week.

Justin Mosser, 32, was charged with three counts of indecent exposure in public and two counts of committing a lewd act, according to a statement from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies say Mosser drove a gray Mazda up to a female driver on Highway 60 and tried to get her attention. The woman looked over and noticed his waist was completely exposed and he was masturbating, deputies said.

“First, nobody wants to see that. It’s disgusting, rude, and perverted. Second, it’s dangerous to be doing something like this while driving. This is wrong on so many levels,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The victim gave a description of the driver, his car and its license plate, which was registered to Mosser.

On Wednesday, an undercover detective was driving on Highway 27 when Mosser pulled up to her unmarked patrol car and exposed his genitals, deputies said. He was pulled over and arrested.

Mosser later admitted to the act, telling deputies he often drives with his penis exposed because he gets hot and “airs it out.” He also said he’s done this sort of thing to random women about four or five times.

Mosser has previous arrests for burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief, giving a false name to a LEO, resisting, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while license suspended/revoked.

He’s being held at a Polk County jail.

