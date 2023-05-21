LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – An 84-year-old man has died after he struck a stop sign before hitting a tree in Lakeland Sunday afternoon.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3:35 p.m. near the area of County Line Road and Swindell Road for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Just before the crash, police said a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on County Line Road, approaching the intersection of Swindell Road, when at some point, the vehicle hit a curb, struck a stop sign and continued across Swindell Road before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

Upon arrival, the police department, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the Lake Fire Department began performing life-saving measures on the driver, Byron Ihle, 84, from Ocala.

Tragically, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to LPD, the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Tyler Anderson at Tyler.Anderson@Lakelandgov.net.