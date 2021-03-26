Man, 22, charged with murder in 2 Lakeland homicide cases

Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old man is accused of killing two people who went missing in Lakeland last year and were later found dead.

On Thursday, Ladevon Cottingham was formally indicted on multiple felony charges for the deaths of 22-year-old Takeria Adderly and 65-year-old Ricky Kimball, according to police.

Police said both Kimball and Adderly went missing on June 30, 2020 and were later found deceased.

Nine months later, police were able to identify Cottingham as the suspect in both cases. Cottingham had already been in jail for armed kidnapping, robbery, burglary and grand theft among other charges.

He was formally indicted Thursday on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Lakeland police are expected to release more information at a 10 a.m. news conference.

