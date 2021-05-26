Maltese puppy valued at nearly $2K stolen from Auburndale pet store

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Another petnapper struck Pet World in Auburndale this week.

Auburndale police say detectives are looking for a man suspected of stealing a $1,869 puppy from the store, which is located in the 3600 block of Havendale Boulevard.

Police said the man used a lighter to melt off zip ties used to lock the dog in its cage. He put the dog,  a female white Maltese/Dachsund mix,  in a red and black backpack, left the store and got into a silver Chevrolet SUV.

According to police, the suspect is 21 to 30 years old, Black, and has a light complexion. His shoulder-length hair was in cornrows, and was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police shared a photo of the puppy’s brother, saying they looked exactly alike.

Anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts or the man’s identity is asked to call detectives at (863) 837-5115 or Crime Stoppers at (800)226-8477.

