Young man had no money in his wallet, save money concept.

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but financial inequality prevails within its borders. That divide is growing, especially between the poorest and richest U.S. residents.

The middle class is shrinking. In 2021, just half of adults lived in a middle-income household, a huge drop from 61% in the 70s. This dip meant some middle-class adults broke into the high-income bracket. At the same time, the share of lower-income residents is growing: 29% of adults lived in low-income households in 2021, compared to 25% in 1971.

Wages over this period grew at all income levels, but the rich got significantly higher bumps. Pew Charitable Trusts found that high incomes grew 69% over the past 50 years, while low incomes grew just 45%. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated and further exposed these harsh financial gaps.

The difference in pay for the highest- and lowest-paying jobs in the U.S. last year was over eightfold: from about $28,000 for entertainment attendants to over $251,000 for physicians. Nationally, most of the lowest-paying jobs are in the leisure and accommodation fields: think folks who work in food establishments, at hotels, at recreational facilities like pools and amusement parks, and other service jobs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Lakeland. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022. Any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Material moving workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $29,780

– Median hourly wage: $14.32

– Total employment: 110 people (0.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Substitute teachers, short-term

– Median annual wage: $29,630

– Median hourly wage: $14.24

– Total employment: 270 people (1.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Helpers–painters, paperhangers, plasterers, and stucco masons

– Median annual wage: $29,350

– Median hourly wage: $14.11

– Total employment: 60 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Highway maintenance workers

– Median annual wage: $29,320

– Median hourly wage: $14.10

– Total employment: 70 people (0.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Security guards

– Median annual wage: $29,210

– Median hourly wage: $14.04

– Total employment: 1,240 people (4.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Cooks, restaurant

– Median annual wage: $29,090

– Median hourly wage: $13.99

– Total employment: 2,210 people (8.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Food preparation workers

– Median annual wage: $29,060

– Median hourly wage: $13.97

– Total employment: 2,010 people (8.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

– Median annual wage: $28,860

– Median hourly wage: $13.87

– Total employment: 380 people (1.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Manicurists and pedicurists

– Median annual wage: $28,780

– Median hourly wage: $13.84

– Total employment: 70 people (0.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Retail salespersons

– Median annual wage: $28,760

– Median hourly wage: $13.83

– Total employment: 7,480 people (29.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

– Median annual wage: $28,640

– Median hourly wage: $13.77

– Total employment: 90 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

– Median annual wage: $28,620

– Median hourly wage: $13.76

– Total employment: 640 people (2.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

– Median annual wage: $28,580

– Median hourly wage: $13.74

– Total employment: 340 people (1.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. School bus monitors

– Median annual wage: $28,520

– Median hourly wage: $13.71

– Total employment: 210 people (0.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

– Median annual wage: $28,490

– Median hourly wage: $13.70

– Total employment: 1,060 people (4.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Library assistants, clerical

– Median annual wage: $28,460

– Median hourly wage: $13.68

– Total employment: 100 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Sewing machine operators

– Median annual wage: $28,400

– Median hourly wage: $13.65

– Total employment: 140 people (0.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Preschool teachers, except special education

– Median annual wage: $28,340

– Median hourly wage: $13.63

– Total employment: 540 people (2.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Bus drivers, school

– Median annual wage: $28,260

– Median hourly wage: $13.59

– Total employment: 520 people (2.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $28,230

– Median hourly wage: $13.57

– Total employment: 90 people (0.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Recreation workers

– Median annual wage: $28,140

– Median hourly wage: $13.53

– Total employment: 280 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Crossing guards and flaggers

– Median annual wage: $28,120

– Median hourly wage: $13.52

– Total employment: Not available

#28. Bartenders

– Median annual wage: $28,020

– Median hourly wage: $13.47

– Total employment: 820 people (3.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Animal caretakers

– Median annual wage: $27,920

– Median hourly wage: $13.43

– Total employment: 370 people (1.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Baggage porters and bellhops

– Median annual wage: $27,890

– Median hourly wage: $13.41

– Total employment: 30 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Waiters and waitresses

– Median annual wage: $27,880

– Median hourly wage: $13.40

– Total employment: 3,610 people (14.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

– Median annual wage: $27,580

– Median hourly wage: $13.26

– Total employment: 1,280 people (5.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Conveyor operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $27,370

– Median hourly wage: $13.16

– Total employment: 40 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

– Median annual wage: $27,250

– Median hourly wage: $13.10

– Total employment: 180 people (0.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

– Median annual wage: $27,230

– Median hourly wage: $13.09

– Total employment: 3,270 people (13.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Childcare workers

– Median annual wage: $27,180

– Median hourly wage: $13.07

– Total employment: 510 people (2.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

– Median annual wage: $27,160

– Median hourly wage: $13.06

– Total employment: 670 people (2.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

– Median annual wage: $27,130

– Median hourly wage: $13.04

– Total employment: 220 people (0.86 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Dishwashers

– Median annual wage: $26,900

– Median hourly wage: $12.93

– Total employment: 700 people (2.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Amusement and recreation attendants

– Median annual wage: $26,690

– Median hourly wage: $12.83

– Total employment: 630 people (2.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Food servers, nonrestaurant

– Median annual wage: $26,610

– Median hourly wage: $12.80

– Total employment: 250 people (1.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

– Median annual wage: $26,550

– Median hourly wage: $12.76

– Total employment: 80 people (0.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Home health and personal care aides

– Median annual wage: $25,960

– Median hourly wage: $12.48

– Total employment: 1,630 people (6.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Food preparation and serving related workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $25,910

– Median hourly wage: $12.46

– Total employment: 120 people (0.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Cashiers

– Median annual wage: $25,890

– Median hourly wage: $12.45

– Total employment: 6,010 people (23.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

– Median annual wage: $25,620

– Median hourly wage: $12.32

– Total employment: 770 people (3.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

– Median annual wage: $25,390

– Median hourly wage: $12.21

– Total employment: 260 people (1.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Orderlies

– Median annual wage: $25,180

– Median hourly wage: $12.11

– Total employment: 160 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

– Median annual wage: $24,580

– Median hourly wage: $11.82

– Total employment: 420 people (1.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

– Median annual wage: $24,450

– Median hourly wage: $11.76

– Total employment: 130 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Packers and packagers, hand

– Median annual wage: $24,420

– Median hourly wage: $11.74

– Total employment: 1,730 people (6.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Cooks, fast food

– Median annual wage: $24,380

– Median hourly wage: $11.72

– Total employment: 930 people (3.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Fast food and counter workers

– Median annual wage: $23,970

– Median hourly wage: $11.53

– Total employment: 6,040 people (24.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Parking attendants

– Median annual wage: $23,560

– Median hourly wage: $11.33

– Total employment: 120 people (0.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $22,980

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 1,660 people (6.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)