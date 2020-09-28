Lost wallet leads to accused meth dealer’s arrest, Polk County Sheriff’s Office says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A selfless act by a Good Samaritan led to a man’s arrest in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m surprised about that because that was not my intention,” the Good Samaritan, who chose to remain anonymous, told 8 On Your Side.

On Sept. 18, the woman’s 20-year old son found a wallet on the side of the road while riding his bike on Coleman Drive near Recker Highway.

It had $500 inside.

The young man and her mother immediately turned it into the sheriff’s office.

“I thought about that person who would be working hard for that money. I was a working woman too and I know how hard it is to earn the money,” said the woman.

The wallet belonged to Sean Edwards, 36, according to authorities.

“We saw Mr. Sean Edwards’ ID and made contact with him after discovering that he also had a warrant for his arrest for trafficking in methamphetamine,” said Alicia Manautou, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Without identifying themselves as deputies, they set up a meeting at a Winter Haven 7-Eleven.

“When we made contact with him, he’s like, ‘Oh yea, man, I’m busted’,” said Manautou.

According to his arrest affidavit, Edwards had 62.8 grams of methamphetamine and more than $3,000 in cash.

“He admitted to having the methamphetamine that was on his person. He admitted to the fact that that was what he did. He sold it and he even had a conversation with the deputies about how much he made during the week,” said Manautou.

Edwards was arrested on several drug charges.

Despite returning the wallet and cash that belonged to an accused meth dealer, the Good Samaritan said she would do it again.

“If I find any other wallet, yes I will return it,” she said.