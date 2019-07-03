Lakeland military dad surprises family for 4th of July holiday

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – For the last four months, Army Automated Logistical Specialist Cory Terry has been deployed overseas, serving his country.

During that time, he was away from his wife Tania Terry, as well as his newborn son who is now 4 months old.

On Wednesday, Terry set up a surprise reunion with his wife at a Lakeland Outback Steakhouse. It just happened to be the same place they had their first date two years ago.

“I was supposed to come home at the end of this month but my commander said I could come home early, so I took the opportunity,” said Terry.

Terry, who was emotional and nervous about his big reveal, tells 8 On Your Side he now plans to catch up on the family time he has missed.

“We are finally under the same roof. So, it is exciting,” said Terry.

Tania tells 8 On Your Side she had no idea her husband was coming home and that she last saw Terry in April when their son was born.

Terry, who is still in the Army, plans to move to Georgia with his wife and son later this summer.