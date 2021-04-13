Tampa Bay activists head to Minneapolis following death of Daunte Wright

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The death of Daunte Wright is sparking conversation right here in Tampa Bay.

Carl Soto with Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk says this is just a continuation of the endless cycle of injustice here in America.

“I mean it seems like the state of Minnesota is sending a message that they do not care about Black lives, and it seems like law enforcement is sending a strong message that they believe they are above the law. This is sickening, which is why our organization is flying out to Minnesota,” Soto said.

He believes now is the time to stand with Wright’s family.

“Protesting is a start. It doesn’t need to be just one day or two days. It needs to continue until we see a change.” Soto said.

Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter is accused of shooting Wright during a traffic stop over the weekend. Wright was shot as police were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

Gannon has said he believes Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser. She can be heard on her body camera video shouting “Taser! Taser!”

Potter and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon have since resigned.

“It does not make absolutely any sense to me,” said Soto. He’s still trying to process what he saw on the body cam footage. “It’s becoming sickening. How many more minority, African Americans are we going to have to bury at the hands of negligent, psychologically unstable police officers… A change needs to come. New policies need to be immediately put in place for these law enforcement agencies.”

Soto says what makes this situation even more devastating is the fact that it happened 10 miles away from the Derek Chauvin trial