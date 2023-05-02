LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Though he is not here to experience it, Shellie Lane finds solace in the fact her son’s dreams are still alive, even if he is not.

“He is still living his dream with all of the recognition he has gotten,” she said. “It’s amazing. He deserves all the recognition he can get.”

Blane Lane, 21, was killed by friendly fire while executing an arrest warrant in Polk City in October 2022, according to his employer, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Blane Lane. (Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Seven months later, his mother, Shellie Lane, dreams of giving him a hug or answering a phone call from him.

“He was the most amazing full of life person that you could ever imagine. He would walk in the room and light it up and make everybody laugh. On your worst day, he made it better,” she said.

At the 54th annual President’s Roundtable Public Safety Awards, Lane was awarded “Sheriff Deputy of the Year.”

“Ever since he was a little boy that’s all he’s ever wanted to do is be a Polk County sheriff. He wanted to be the next Grady Judd. That was his idol, he loved Grady Judd,” said Shellie Lane.

At Lane’s funeral, Judd promoted Lane to “honorary sheriff” for all eternity and last week, he was posthumously given the “Sheriff’s citation” by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Citation is the highest award given by the agency, in memory of members who died from injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Also at the President’s Roundtable Public Safety Awards, Deputy Harodis Nunez was given the “Distinguished Service Award.”

Authorities said a bulletproof vest saved his life when he was shot in the chest by a suspect in a family disturbance case.

“As a testament to this deputy ‘s professionalism as a law enforcement officer he kept his composure after the shooting recognizing the suspect had given up after shooting him in the chest,” read the award presentation.