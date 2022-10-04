TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of the 21-year-old deputy who was killed in a shooting in Polk County on Tuesday will soon be taken to the medical examiner’s office.

Dozens of patrol cars are outside Lakeland Regional Medical Center, ready to escort the officer’s body to the medical examiner’s office.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified deputy was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in unincorporated Polk City Tuesday morning.

His name was not released.

Judd said the sheriff’s office would provide more information after the deputy’s family had been notified.