WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven police announced Monday morning that the reward for answers in the 2018 death of Darnell Powell has been increased to $9,500.

Police say Powell was shot on Sept. 29, 2018, after someone fired a gun through a window while he slept in his bedroom.

