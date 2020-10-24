Vice President Mike Pence visits Lakeland for campaign rally

Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump holds a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Vice President Mike Pence is holding a “Make America Great Again!” rally in Lakeland on Saturday.

Pence is expected to also visit Tallahassee later in the evening.

Earlier Saturday, President Donald Trump cast his ballot at a public library near his Mar-a-Lago resort after campaigning in Pensacola and The Villages Friday evening.

Joe and Jill Biden also held a campaign rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania, where Jon Bon Jovi performed a few songs prior to the rally.

Former President Barack Obama also campaigned on behalf of his former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday in South Florida.

The presidential election is just 10 days away.

