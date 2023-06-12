LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Eagle 8 is flying over the massive sinkhole that left a south Lakeland neighborhood concerned for their safety.

Officials said Thursday that a well being drilled on a site off of Scott Lake Road caused the sinkhole. The sinkhole is approximately 25 feet deep and 80 feet wide.

“We assume that those two are somehow connected and basically created the void that then allowed the material above it to basically start breaking through that confining layer. That’s what’s occurring that’s typically what a sinkhole is,” said Jay Jarvis, Storms & Drainage director.