1  of  2
Breaking News
Toddler run over and killed by family car in Plant City EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls detail panic after child falls from zip line attraction in Lakeland

ELECTION RESULTS: Polk County

Polk County
Posted: / Updated:

WFLA will be updating results as they come into our newsroom. Please refresh the page to see the latest results.

AUBURNDALE: City Commissioner Seat #4

  • Tanner Atkinson
  • Danny Chandler
  • Jack R. Myers

FORT MEADE: Charter Amendments

  • Early Commission Term Start When Filling Vacant Seat
  • New Procedures Related to Determining and Filling Vacant Commission Seats

LAKELAND: Commissioner Northeast District B

  • Jiwa Farrell
  • Bill “Tiger” Read

LAKELAND: Commissioner At-Large #2

  • Chad McLeod
  • Carole Philipson
  • Ricky Shirah
  • Shandale Terrell

LAKELAND: Charter Amendments

  • An Amendment to the Charter to Eliminate Obsolete Provisions, Eliminate Gender References; other Miscellaneous Provisions
  • An Amendment Reducing Terms for Commissioners/Mayor from 4 to 3; Not Applicable to Incumbents.
  • An Amendment Changing the Requirements Necessary to Sell any City Water Plant or Electric Utility.

WINTER HAVEN: Commissioner Seat #1

  • Nikki Beckett
  • Elizabeth P. Davis
  • JoNathan “Joey” Hilliard
  • James Edward Hogan
  • L. Tracy Mercer
  • William J. Twyford

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar