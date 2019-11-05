ELECTION RESULTS: Polk County

WFLA will be updating results as they come into our newsroom. Please refresh the page to see the latest results.
AUBURNDALE: City Commissioner Seat #4
- Tanner Atkinson
- Danny Chandler
- Jack R. Myers
FORT MEADE: Charter Amendments
- Early Commission Term Start When Filling Vacant Seat
- New Procedures Related to Determining and Filling Vacant Commission Seats
LAKELAND: Commissioner Northeast District B
- Jiwa Farrell
- Bill “Tiger” Read
LAKELAND: Commissioner At-Large #2
- Chad McLeod
- Carole Philipson
- Ricky Shirah
- Shandale Terrell
LAKELAND: Charter Amendments
- An Amendment to the Charter to Eliminate Obsolete Provisions, Eliminate Gender References; other Miscellaneous Provisions
- An Amendment Reducing Terms for Commissioners/Mayor from 4 to 3; Not Applicable to Incumbents.
- An Amendment Changing the Requirements Necessary to Sell any City Water Plant or Electric Utility.
WINTER HAVEN: Commissioner Seat #1
- Nikki Beckett
- Elizabeth P. Davis
- JoNathan “Joey” Hilliard
- James Edward Hogan
- L. Tracy Mercer
- William J. Twyford