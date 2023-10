TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies made a massive fentanyl bust recently, the largest in the county’s history, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested for their involvement with the drug shipment.

Two of those suspects were said to be Mexican nationals who entered the country illegally.

