LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police closed part of I-4 Sunday morning following an officer-involved shooting, according to the department’s Twitter.

Police said the westbound lane near Exit 31 and Kathleen Road will be closed as officers investigate the scene for an extended period.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Kathleen Road in the meantime.

Little information has been released on the shooting, but Lakeland police said all responding officers are safe.