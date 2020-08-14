‘Live’ missile found on Lakeland Linder Airport property

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) -Lakeland Linder Airport officials say a “live” missile has been found on their property.

Officials tell us that the missile is not armed, but does have explosives.

A Draken International employee discovered the missile after further inspection the missle does not have a detonator but has been at the facility for two weeks.

Draken tells 8 On Your Side:

“Adhering to the explosive safety rule of exposing the minimum amount of people for the minimum amount of time to a potential explosive hazard the decision was made to evacuate the facility and its surrounding neighbors and contact the appropriate authorities. Draken takes its role in the community seriously and always wants to ensure it performs safe and reliable operations.”

Lakeland firefighters are on scene and the explosive ordinance disposal team from MacDill is on its way.

The issue has since been resolved according to Lakeland Linder Airport.

MORE TOP STORIES