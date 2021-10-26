Lakeland family murder suspect Bryan Riley appears in court

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Bryan Riley, the man suspected of murdering 4 people in Lakeland, made an appearance in court Tuesday.

The hearing was to deal with multiple hearings and motions. Recently, the court system uploaded the search warrant inventory showing the extent of his military gear and ammunition.

One matter discussed in court was whether the state’s access to Riley’s medical records following the massacre, with a dispute particularly focused on the state’s possession of Riley’s blood samples. However, the presiding judge said he would later make a decision through a written order on the matter.

The next date for a status hearing is Feb. 18, 2022.