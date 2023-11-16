TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on Interstate-4 in Polk County is causing serious traffic delays.

The crash happened on I-4 westbound between the Auburndale exit (at SR-559) and the rest area at around 7 a.m.

Traffic camera footage indicates the right two lanes are blocked and traffic is being redirected onto the shoulder. The back-up extends back to the Lake Alfred exit (at SR-557), according to a social media post from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and is building behind the crash.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Live traffic conditions can be viewed in the video player above.

