Undercover child predator sting nabs 17 suspects across Polk, surrounding counties

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff Grady Judd spoke Tuesday on a six-day investigation into online predators that resulted in 17 arrests across central Florida.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 16 suspects are from around Clewiston, Davenport,

Kissimmee, Orlando, Polk City, and Zephyrhills. One was a visitor to the area from Los Angeles.

In total, the suspects face 48 felony charges and two misdemeanors, with nine of them having criminal histories. The suspects are identified as follows:

Kenneth Javier Aquino, 26, of Orlando — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Attempted Lewd Battery, one count Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor Irving Oliver of Lakeland, 41, of Lakeland — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Attempted Lewd Battery Jarrod Justice, 33, of Los Angeles, California — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Attempted Lewd Battery Lior Enbar, 31, of Orlando — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Attempted Lewd Battery, gving False info to LEO Joshua Ortega, 30, of Davenport — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex/One count Attempted Lewd Battery/One count Introduction of Contraband into a Detention Facility/One count Possession of PCP/One count Possession of Paraphernalia Julio Enrique Cedeno, Jr., 45, of Zephyrhills — Two counts Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor, one count Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communication Device Juan Guadalupe-Arroyo of Davenport — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Misrepresenting Age Online/Use of Computer to Seduce a Child, one count Attempted Lewd Battery Carlos Flores, 36, of Orlando — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Misrepresenting Age Online/Use of Computer to Seduce a Child, one count Attempted Lewd Battery (F-3) Enrique Medina, 47, of Orlando — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Attempted Lewd Battery Adam Smith, 30, of Kissimmee — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Attempted Lewd Battery Jeremiah Davis, 27, of Clewiston — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Attempted Lewd Battery Thomas Snyder, 44, of Lakeland — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Attempted Lewd Battery, one count Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor David Ring, 34, o,f Lakeland — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Attempted Lewd Battery, four counts Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor Philip Nelson, 27, of Polk City — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Attempted Lewd Battery Jonathan McGrew, 34, of Kissimmee — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, two counts Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor, one count Attempted Lewd Battery Savannah Lawrenc, 29, of Kissimmee — One count Traveling to Meet a Minor For Sex, one count Attempted Lewd Battery Edward McGaffigan, 37, of Orlando — One count Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device, three counts Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor (F-3)

The Auburndale, Orlando, and Winter Haven Police Departments and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in this investigation.