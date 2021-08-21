DeSantis announces new antibody treatment sites in Bradenton, Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland and Bradenton received their own sites for monoclonal antibody treatments Saturday, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis said the treatment center in Lakes Church will be able to treat more than 300 people per day for COVID-19. Residents will not have to pay to receive the medicine Regeneron, the treatment touted by DeSantis in his statewide tour this week.

Meanwhile, Manatee Memorial Hospital will also be treatment site in Polk County. DeSantis said that the state of Florida is providing the staff for the treatment sites so health care systems will not have to divert personnel.

To get a slot for treatment, you can visit the patient portal that manages vaccine and antibody appointments.