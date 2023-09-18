WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Arrests have been made in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old in Polk County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Quashawn Burgess Jr., 15, was found dead on a driveway near Winter Haven on the morning of Sept. 12.

In a previous press conference, Sheriff Grady Judd said the 15-year-old was a possible gang member. Quashawn’s mother said he was a good child who went down the wrong path.

“Here’s a good kid, and the streets had turned him into a gangster,” Judd said on Sept. 12. “But his mom still loved him and he still loved his mom. He didn’t deserve to die.”

Judd will have details on the arrests made during a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday. We will stream it once it begins.