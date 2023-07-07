POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Limited edition Grady Judd collectors coins are back in stock “due to popular demand,” according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The coins celebrate Judd’s 50 years in law enforcement, and proceeds benefit Polk Sheriff Charities, Inc.

The coins have a sheriff’s office vehicle on one side, and the other side is a quote from Judd that says “People don’t need you in the good times, and they never forget how you treat t hem in the bad times.”

The coins cost $10 and are in limited supply. Coins can be purchased at the following locations:

Sheriff’s Operations Center — 1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven

Central District — 3635 Avenue G NW, Winter Haven

Northwest District — 1045 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland

Southwest District — 4120 US Hwy 98 South, Lakeland

Northeast District — 1100 Dunson Road, Davenport

Southeast District — 4011 Sgt. Mary Campbell Way, Lake Wales

Central County Jail — 2390 Bob Phillips Road, Bartow

South County Jail — 1103 US Hwy 98 W, Frostproof

Quantities are limited to five coins per person and can be paid for in cash only. Anyone with questions can contact 863-298-6242.