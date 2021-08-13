Lightning strike causes house to catch fire in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters were able to quickly get a house fire under control Thursday afternoon after lightning struck the roof.

According to the Lakeland Fire Department, a call came in around 4:40 p.m. for a building fire with heavy smoke located off Pineberry Street.

Once crews arrived, the fire department said they found smoke coming from a vent in the roof with fire showing under the structure’s eaves.

A release from LFD said crews were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes.

According to firefighters, the resident stated they heard a loud bang or explosion on the rooftop. Moments later, they were notified by nearby roofers working at a neighboring house about the fire.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

