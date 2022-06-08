POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A power outage at Legoland Florida temporarily left park visitors stranded on rides Wednesday afternoon, according to a resort spokesperson.

In a statement to WFLA, the resort said an incident outside of the park caused the resort to lose power for a brief period of time.

“Tampa Electric is already on site repairing the damage, and we expect the situation to be resolved with an hour,” the statement said.

All evacuations from the rides occurred without incident, the spokesperson added.

The temperature in the Lakeland area is approximately 90 degrees.

