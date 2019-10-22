LEGOLAND offering free admission to veterans in November

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – LEGOLAND is honoring those who served the United States by offering free admission to veterans and active military members next month.

Free admission to the Winter Haven theme park is available to veterans from Nov. 1 through Nov. 25. Active duty military members receive complimentary admission to LEGOLAND Florida theme park and the LEGOLAND Water Park year-round.

Military members can also get 50 percent off tickets for up to six guests and up to 25 percent off overnight stays in November.

Veterans and service members will have access to more discounts on Monday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. Each member can receive a free American flag wristband that will get them a 10 percent discount on food, beverage and retail purchases in the park.

U.S. veterans will have to show a valid military ID or proof of their veteran status in order to get free admission. Details about the deal are available on LEGOLAND’s website.

