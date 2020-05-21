Legoland gets local approval to reopen on June 1

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WESH) – Legoland theme park in Winter Haven has received local permission to reopen on June 1, but still needs permission from the state to do so.

The approval from the Winter Haven City Commission came after Legoland General Manager Rex Jackson told them about the restrictions it would operate under during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jackson told the commission the park would open to a maximum of about 50 percent capacity or about 6,000 people.

He also said Legoland would highly recommend, but not require guests to wear a face mask and would provide coverings for guests who don’t bring them.

He said the park won’t let anyone in who has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher.

The opening plan will need to be approved by the state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already asked theme parks to submit reopening plans to the state.

“They have to provide how they are going to do it, how they’re going to accommodate the guests, how they’re going to protect the staff and then they need to have an endorsement from the local official in their locality,” DeSantis said.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: