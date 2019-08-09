LEGOLAND, Frontier Airlines surprise passengers with free park admission, flight vouchers

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – 230 lucky passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia International Airport to Orlando International Airport now have the opportunity to squeeze in one last vacation before school starts. The passengers received a surprise giveaway from the airline and LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

(PHOTO / Chip Litherland for LEGOLAND Florida)

The entire flight received free admission to LEGOLAND Florida Resort, flight vouchers from Frontier Airlines and admission to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia.

After the plane landed, families were greeted by the LEGO Movie characters Emmet, Lucy and Benny with open arms.

(PHOTO / Chip Litherland for LEGOLAND Florida)

For information on how you can book a visit to the Florida resort with your family, visit www.legoland.com/florida/.