Legoland Florida to hire 150 for theme park, hotel jobs

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Legoland_233795

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you a theme park worker out of work due to the coronavirus? We have news for you.

Legoland Florida plans to hire 150 people to work at the park in Winter Haven. The open positions are in entertainment, operations, hotel services, security, retail. The company is also looking for lifeguards.

The jobs come with a variety of perks such as career development opportunities, tuition assistance and free unlimited usage of the local transit system.

Interested applicants can learn more at jobs.legoland.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss