Legoland Florida to hire 150 for theme park, hotel jobs

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you a theme park worker out of work due to the coronavirus? We have news for you.

Legoland Florida plans to hire 150 people to work at the park in Winter Haven. The open positions are in entertainment, operations, hotel services, security, retail. The company is also looking for lifeguards.

The jobs come with a variety of perks such as career development opportunities, tuition assistance and free unlimited usage of the local transit system.

Interested applicants can learn more at jobs.legoland.com.

