Legoland Florida giving away college scholarship in honor of park’s birthday

Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – LEGOLAND is offering a gift of a lifetime.

The Winter Haven theme park will give one Florida family a 4-year university plan scholarship through Florida Prepaid, worth approximately $28,000 in celebration of the Theme Park’s tenth birthday.

Starting Monday, through April 22, families with children born on or after the Theme Park’s original open date, Oct. 15, 2011, can enter this dream drawing for a chance to win.

The winning family will also receive a special invitation to participate in the Theme Park’s brick-tastic birthday event later this fall.

The scholarship-winning family will be selected at random after the contest closes at 5 p.m. on April 22. Parents, grandparents, or guardians must be 18 years of age or older and legal Florida residents to enter the contest. The child must have been born on or after Oct. 15, 2011, to be eligible. 

Families can read the full program details on LEGOLAND’s website.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

