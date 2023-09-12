WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — LEGOLAND Florida debuted two new ticket options Tuesday, which start at $67.99.

Season ticket holders can get unlimited admission to the LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park from now until Dec. 25 for $119. The Monster-to-Merry Season Ticket includes admission to Brick-or-Treat and HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND. It also does not include any blockout dates.

The theme park announced a new three-month play pass to Peppa Pig Theme Park. The play pass gives ticketholders unlimited admission to Peppa Pig Theme Park for $67.99.

The pass expires three months after the date of purchase.

The LEGOLAND Florida Resort also announced the Kids Stay & Play Free Vacation Package. The package is valid for select dates from Sept. 14 through Dec. 19.

The vacation package includes a free two-day, three-park ticket to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park, and Peppa Pig Theme Park with the purchase of one adult ticket and hotel room booking with the Kids Stay & Play Free Vacation Package.

To learn more about the new ticket deals, visit LEGOLAND’s website.