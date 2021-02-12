Legoland Florida celebrates 10th birthday with new pirate-themed watersports stunt show

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Legoland theme park in Winter Haven is kicking off its 10th birthday celebration with an all-new pirate-themed show called Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show.

Athletes and performers will perform gravity-defying tricks while wakeboarding, barefoot skiing and flyboarding.

“Super cool, it’s a huge adrenaline rush which is kind of why a lot of us do what we do, it’s a lot of fun,” Athlete Pete Hegarty said.

Hegarty said his parents used to ski professionally and he grew up waterskiing on the weekends before getting the opportunity to perform at Legoland.

“You grow up watching all this stuff on TV and whatnot but to be here in person you really get that feeling of wow I made it and there’s nothing like it,” he said.

Athletes and performers have been training for the show since December.

“We’re out on the water practicing anywhere from two to three hours a day. It’s not all glamorous and glorious. A lot of times we’re out practicing in the rain and the rough water,” Hegarty said.

Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show and Pirate Fest Weekends run through the end of the month. High-profile daredevil Nik Wallenda will kick off the celebration on Friday. He will walk across a high wire five stories in the air.

“There’s nothing really like seeing a show live and in person, you can watch it on YouTube all day but when you’re here and you feel those pyro cannons and you get the feeling of the music and everything, it’s pretty incredible,” Hegarty said.