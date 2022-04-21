LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Veterans in Polk County will soon have easier access to more comprehensive care.

Health and local leaders broke ground on the new James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital consolidated clinic on Thursday.

Rendering provided by James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics

It’s located near 3550 Lakeland Highland Road. It will consolidate the existing clinics in Polk County into one nearly 93,000 square foot facility.

Services will include increased access to primary care and mental health, audiology, eye clinic, prosthetics and CT, X-Ray, Mammography, MRI and Ultrasounds.

David K. Dunning, the executive director of the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Clinics, said the facility was needed due to growth along the I-4 corridor. Veterans were having to travel to Tampa for a lot of their care.

“We kept that in mind when we built this here so that our veterans don’t have to traverse that I-4 corridor for everything. Now they’re still gonna have to traverse it for a few things,” said Dunning.

The new facility is set to open in 2024.