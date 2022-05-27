POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The lawyer for a woman arrested last week in connection to an incident at a Lakeland McDonald’s is accusing Sheriff Grady Judd of ridiculing and mocking her.

“His distortion of what happened stands to taint any potential jury pool and jeopardize Ms. Jones’s right to a fair trial,” attorney Jeremy McLymont from AsiliA Law Firm wrote in a statement.

McLymont is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday to address what he calls Sheriff Judd’s “irresponsible and dangerous comments.”

He says his client, Tianis Jones, has an ongoing mental health diagnosis and was not taking her medication due to her pregnancy.

Sheriff Judd held a news conference last Friday, detailing an outburst at the McDonald’s, calling Jones “McMad.”

“I don’t know why this woman got as angry as she was, but as the saying goes, she’s a few fries short of a Happy Meal,” the sheriff said Friday.

In response to the allegations expressed by Jones’ attorney, Sheriff Judd wrote in a statement his office was trying to locate an “obviously hostile woman who had committed a felony.”

“If you can’t do the McTime, don’t do the McCrime. We got the result we wanted; she was arrested and charged. She now has some McLawyers to defend her while we’re moving on to other crimes to solve. The next one could be a Whopper,” he said.

