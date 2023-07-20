LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A lawsuit was filed Thursday against a driver and three trucking companies for their alleged involvement in an Amtrak train crash and derailment July 14 in Lakeland.

The 112-page lawsuit was filed against Lastre Auto Transport, M & L Auto Transport, and Betan Auto Transport — three companies whose cars were being transported by a truck that became stuck on the tracks.

The lawsuit claims the driver, who was performing work for the three companies, breached his duties to the motoring public by not operating the truck in a “reasonably safe manner.”

The three companies allegedly failed to properly vet the driver before he was hired, according to the lawsuit, which claims the driver was “unsuitable or unfit to operate a commercial motor vehicle and knew or should have known [the driver] was likely to operate the Truck in a negligent manner.”

The lawsuit also says safety regulations were allegedly not followed.

The driver, as of Thursday, has not been charged with any crimes.

“The catastrophic derailment caused by the alleged negligence of the driver not only injured dozens of people but also disrupted train service for thousands of customers and caused massive delays,” Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan, Mike Bird, and Joshua Wright said in a statement. “We’re committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions and omissions that led to this incident.”

The 14 people listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit are seeking monetary damages in excess of $50,000, according to the lawsuit.

Deputies said the incident happened at about 7 p.m. July 14 after the truck, which was hauling seven vehicles in its trailer, became stuck on the tracks while heading north on Canal Avenue North.

As the truck failed to clear the railroad crossing, an Amtrak train taking 163 passengers and 10 crew members from Miami to New York approached the crossing at about 78 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the release, train engineer Ronald Webb of Jacksonville began blowing the train’s horn after spotting the semi-truck.

It was at this moment that the crossing arms and lights turned on, striking the truck. Dashboard camera footage of the incident, taken from a nearby vehicle, showed the impact.

In total, the incident caused between $6 million and $10 million in damage.

Read the full lawsuit below.