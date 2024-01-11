TAMPA (WFLA) – A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Polk County on Wednesday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 31-year-old Land O’ Lakes man was found dead when deputies arrived on the scene of a crash on Waring Road at Old Medulla Road in Lakeland around 11:20 a.m.

The man was found inside a silver 2012 Mazda 6, which deputies say was hit by a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by a 21-year-old Lakeland woman.

During the investigation, it was determined the Jeep was going south on Waring Road when the man moved into the Jeep’s path. The Jeep hit the Mazda’s driver-side door.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died from his injuries on site. The driver of the Jeep as well as a passenger in the vehicle were treated for minor injuries at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Deputies are investigating all parties involved regarding the man’s death.