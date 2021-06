LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A youth pastor in Lakeland is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to have sex with a member of his youth group, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the pastor was arrested Monday and now faces charges for attempted unlawful sex with a minor and interference with child custody.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to talk about the case. We will stream it live here.