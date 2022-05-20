LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland woman won big after getting a winning lottery ticket from a local Publix, the Florida Lottery said.

The Lottery announced Friday that Allison Greschuk, 46, of Lakeland collected a $1 million prize from 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

A release said that Greschuk got the winning ticket from the Publix on 2040 Shepherd Road in Mulberry.

The 46-year-old chose to collect her winnings as a one-time payment of $820,000. The Publix location will get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.