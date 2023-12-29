POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland woman died Thursday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Polk County.

Deputies said April Cruz, 29, of Lakeland was driving her Civic on Commonwealth Avenue at about 9 a.m. when she lost control of her car, which spun off the road and into a large pine tree.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Cruz was already dead when first responders got to the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and the car’s airbags deployed.

The avenue was closed for about three hours as deputies investigated the scene.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.