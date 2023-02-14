LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland woman died early Tuesday after she crashed her car into a large concrete utility pole, police said.

Police said the woman was driving on Kathleen Road near Bellgrove Road around 12:40 a.m. when she lost control of her car for an unknown reason. The woman’s car left the roadway and struck the utility pole.

Officers said the woman wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her car.

First responders said they performed life-saving measures but the woman, later identified as 37-year-old Shania Johnson, died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Tyler Anderson.

Lakeland police said the road was shut down for about four hours for the investigation.