TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland woman is millions of dollars richer after she hit the jackpot while playing Powerball in June.

Carla Davis, 42, won $2 million in the June 22 drawing after her Power Play ticket matched all five numbers on the white balls. The ticket did not match the POWERBALL number.

Davis claimed her prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Florida Lottery did not say how much she took home after taxes.

The ticket was bought at Sunny’s Citgo Mart, located at 2085 West Highland Street in Lakeland. The business will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

An estimated $378 million is up for grabs for the next POWERBALL drawing, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10:59 p.m. ET.