POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland woman is $1 million richer after she bought a winning scratch-off ticket at a Circle K.

The Florida Lottery announced that Kimberly Grooms, 51, claimed a $1 million top prize from the Seven Figures scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

The lottery said Grooms turned $5 into seven figures instantly when she bought the winning ticket at the Circle K located at 3730 Airport Road in Lakeland.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Seven Figures scratch-off game features more than 79.5 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.77.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, there are three $1 million winning tickets remaining.