Lakeland Walmart closing for sanitization as COVID-19 cases rise

Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Walmart location in Lakeland will temporarily close to be sanitized by a third-party, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The store at 5800 US Highway 98 North will close at 2 p.m. Thursday and is planned to reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Lakeland store location at 5800 Us Highway 98 N. at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” a statement sent to 8 On Your Side said.

Another Walmart location was recently also temporarily closed to be sanitized. That store reopened on Wednesday.

After the Lakeland store reopens, the store will continue assessing worker health and mask requirements for all unvaccinated associates. However, Walmart locations where there are mask mandates will be required to have masks for all employees.

