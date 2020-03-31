Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – As other municipalities are tightening constraints and issuing stay-at-home orders, the Lakeland city commission voted Monday afternoon to loosen some restrictions.

In a 6-1 vote, the commission authorized the reopening of some parks and amenities.

Walking trails, tennis courts, pickleball courts, the Cleveland Heights Golf Course, dog parks and boat ramps will be reopened.

Kevin Cook, the director of communications for the City of Lakeland, says the goal is to have them open by Thursday. In an email to 8 On Your Side, he said city staff is “working on a list of what they believe is manageable using the recommendations from the City Commission.”

The city is considering whether to allow only one person per cart and limit transactions to credit card-only at the golf course.

Commissioner Sara Roberts-McCarley was the only commissioner to vote against the motion.

Mayor Bill Mutz told News Channel 8 on Friday he supported issuing a stay-at-home order, though he said it would be more successful if it was done in partnership with the county.

Gated park spaces, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, basketball courts and bathrooms will remain closed, as well as all indoor parks and recreation facilities, including libraries.

