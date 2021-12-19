Lakeland teen missing for 11 days, Polk County police say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a 17 year old Lakeland girl who has been missing for more than one week, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Authorities say Mercedes McLeod, 17, of Lakeland was last seen leaving her home on Crawford Street Wednesday, Dec. 8 around 5:40 a.m. McLeod did not attend school that day but was seen picking up a paycheck at her job in Lakeland.

Detectives add she may be in the Plant City or Tampa area.

Mercedes is described as being 5’ 3” tall and weighing roughly 120 pounds. Her hairstyle has changed recently to be shorter and in a red/orange color. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and gray sweatpants with red/orange hair.

Anyone with information on McLeod’s location is asked to contact Detective Ali at (863) 834-8974 or charlene.ali@lakelandgov.net. Tips can also be submitted to an emergency dispatch team at (863) 834-6966.

On Sunday, Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk Inc announced their support for the family of McCloud while police continue to search.

“Due the suspicious circumstances regarding the disappearance of Mercedes McCloud, Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk Inc is now involved and providing assistance to the family.”

The organization is scheduled to hold a press conference Sunday at 4 p.m. from McCloud’s home.