Related video: A Florida middle school teacher gets arrested for paying a student in exchange for explicit photos.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A teacher at Sleepy Hill Middle School was arrested Wednesday on burglary charges from an incident that happened earlier this year, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

On June 11, 26-year-old Janeira McCutchen went to a friend’s home in the 1500 block of Unitah Avenue and aggressively knocked on his door. When the victim opened the door, he asked her to leave.

Police said McCutchen forced her way in, pushing the victim out of the way, and began searching the home for “property she believed was hers.”

The victim recorded the incident on his phone and McCutchen struck the phone with her hand and took $180.

Police said she broke a window, then exited the home out of that window and drove off.

The victim suffered a small laceration to his right leg due to McCutchen forcing herself into the home.

McCutchen was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on an arrest warrant and charged by Lakeland PD with burglary with battery, grand theft from a dwelling, and criminal mischief.