Lakeland substitute arrested after alleged Snapchat video of her having sex with student, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies arrested a Lakeland substitute teacher Friday after she allegedly sexually battered a student multiple times, according to a release.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation began on Dec. 3 after a Lakeland High School student told Lakeland police school resource officers that a video was posted through Snapchat of Ayanna Davis, 20, of Lakeland and another student having sex. The video was allegedly shown to a large group of LHS football players, according to the student.

Davis had been working at Lakeland High School as a substitute English teacher under the employment of Kelly Education, which helps with staffing substitutes at Polk County Public Schools when needed.

The sheriff’s office took over the investigation once authorities learned her home was in the unincorporated part of Polk County.

During an interview with detectives, Davis admitted to having unprotected sex with the student four times — twice at her house and twice at his house, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure.”

According to the sheriff’s office, her admission matched what the victim told deputies.

Davis faces two charges of sexual battery by custodian and offenses against students by authority figure from county warrants and two other sexual battery charges from Lakeland police.

“We expect substitute teachers to uphold the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators,” Superintendent Frederick Heid said. “The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students. There is no room in our schools for this type of conduct.”

Her arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.