Lakeland subdivision under precautionary boil notice after water line break

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice for a subdivision in Lakeland following a water line break.

The notice, which affects 123 customers in the Rolling Oaks Subdivision, will remain in effect until the water is tested and found to be satisfactory.

Residents should drink bottled water or boil their water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before cooking food or drinking.

The county said crews have flushed the subdivisions water lines, and those with questions or concerns can call Polk Utilities at (863) 298-4100.